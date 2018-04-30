English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Classrooms go High-tech: 75 Percent of Classrooms Fitted With Laptops, Projectors, Speakers And More

A total of 34,500 classrooms have already been provided with laptops, multimedia projectors, projector ceiling mounting kits, USB speakers and more such high-tech teaching aids.

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2018, 11:32 AM IST
Kerala Classrooms go High-tech: 75 Percent of Classrooms Fitted With Laptops, Projectors, Speakers And More
File photo of a school in Kerala. Representative Image.
About 75 percent of Kerala's 45,000 classrooms in 4,775 state-owned secondary schools have been made high-tech with laptops, projectors, speakers and other equipment. With the academic year beginning in June, the rest of the schools will follow suit by then.

The initiative is a part of the government's Public Education Rejuvenation Mission and is being implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), a government company.

A total of 34,500 classrooms have already been provided with laptops, multimedia projectors, projector ceiling mounting kits, USB speakers and screens besides high-speed broadband internet connectivity, said KITE Vice Chairman K. Anvar Sadath.

KITE has also started training over one lakh teachers to handle the various equipment.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
