Kerala Classrooms go High-tech: 75 Percent of Classrooms Fitted With Laptops, Projectors, Speakers And More

About 75 percent of Kerala's 45,000 classrooms in 4,775 state-owned secondary schools have been made high-tech with laptops, projectors, speakers and other equipment. With the academic year beginning in June, the rest of the schools will follow suit by then.The initiative is a part of the government's Public Education Rejuvenation Mission and is being implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), a government company.A total of 34,500 classrooms have already been provided with laptops, multimedia projectors, projector ceiling mounting kits, USB speakers and screens besides high-speed broadband internet connectivity, said KITE Vice Chairman K. Anvar Sadath.KITE has also started training over one lakh teachers to handle the various equipment.