English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Classrooms go High-tech: 75 Percent of Classrooms Fitted With Laptops, Projectors, Speakers And More
A total of 34,500 classrooms have already been provided with laptops, multimedia projectors, projector ceiling mounting kits, USB speakers and more such high-tech teaching aids.
File photo of a school in Kerala. Representative Image.
About 75 percent of Kerala's 45,000 classrooms in 4,775 state-owned secondary schools have been made high-tech with laptops, projectors, speakers and other equipment. With the academic year beginning in June, the rest of the schools will follow suit by then.
The initiative is a part of the government's Public Education Rejuvenation Mission and is being implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), a government company.
A total of 34,500 classrooms have already been provided with laptops, multimedia projectors, projector ceiling mounting kits, USB speakers and screens besides high-speed broadband internet connectivity, said KITE Vice Chairman K. Anvar Sadath.
KITE has also started training over one lakh teachers to handle the various equipment.
Also read: Facebook 'Dislike' Button is Now Being Rolled Out But With a Twist
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also Watch
The initiative is a part of the government's Public Education Rejuvenation Mission and is being implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), a government company.
A total of 34,500 classrooms have already been provided with laptops, multimedia projectors, projector ceiling mounting kits, USB speakers and screens besides high-speed broadband internet connectivity, said KITE Vice Chairman K. Anvar Sadath.
KITE has also started training over one lakh teachers to handle the various equipment.
Also read: Facebook 'Dislike' Button is Now Being Rolled Out But With a Twist
Watch: Panasonic Lumix GH5S 4K Mirrorless Camera Review: This One's For Videography
Also Watch
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 6 India Price To Start at Rs 36,999; India Launch On May 17
- Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says Focus on Scoring Early Against Bayern
- Rajkummar Rao's Newton Lands in Legal Trouble After CRPF Officer Files Complaint
- Anil Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence on Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Wedding
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S to Receive Android P Developers Preview: Report