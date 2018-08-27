English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
1-min read

Kerala Flood: Huawei to Repair Its Water-Damaged Phones For Free

In order to ensure the availability of services in the state, the company has activated technical teams across all operational authorised and exclusive service centres in Kerala.

IANS

Updated:August 27, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
Chinese electronics giant Huawei on Saturday announced it would provide free repair services for Huawei and Honor smartphones damaged in the Kerala floods. In order to ensure the availability of services in the state, the company has activated technical teams across all operational authorised and exclusive service centres in Kerala, the company said in a statement.

"We have deployed our customer service team in full action to support customers affected by Kerala floods. We will be providing free of cost service to Huawei smartphones damaged due to water-logging," said Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, Huawei Consumer Business Group, India.

The free repair services would continue till August 31.

