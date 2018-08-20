English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods: Stellar Launches Free Data Recovery Consultation Service in The State

IANS

Updated:August 20, 2018, 5:15 PM IST
Kerala Floods: Stellar Launches Free Data Recovery Consultation Service in The State. (Image: AP)
Data recovery solutions provider Stellar on Monday announced free data recovery consultation service for people affected in flood-ravaged Kerala and other states, after it received multiple service requests from these areas.

"Natural calamities like floods causes huge economic losses and distress to millions of people. We realise the severity of data loss and therefore have launched free data recovery consultation service nation-wide to offer relief to people and businesses who have been affected by this calamity," Manoj Dhingra, Co-founder and Director (Domestic Business), Stellar Data Recovery, said in a statement.

Apart from the free data recovery consultation service, the company has also announced a 15 per cent discount on all data recovery requests from hard drives damaged by water nation-wide.

