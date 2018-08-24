English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods: Samsung Waives Off Labour Fee on Repairs, 50% Cost of Damaged Parts
The employees of the company, including its three research and development centres and two factories, are also making a voluntary contribution for people of the state.
Kerala floods: Samsung waives off labour fee on repairs, 50% cost of damaged parts (Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman)
Electronics firm Samsung India will not charge labour fee and waive off 50 percent cost of parts of its products damaged in Kerala floods, the company said today. "Samsung India has deployed its Customer Service Vans and will set up a relief camp in the state of Kerala, as part of its efforts to reach out to persons affected by the recent floods," Samsung said in a statement.
In reply to query on services that relief service will provide, Samsung said that labour on service provided by the vans and authorised service centres in Kerala will be free of cost for its products that are damaged from the flood and there will be 50 per cent discount on the cost of the damaged parts. The employees of the company, including its three research and development centres and two factories, are also making a voluntary contribution for people of the state.
"To help the flood affected in the state, Samsung India will contribute Rs 1.5 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) alongside donating 10,000 bedding sets to the people of the state," the statement said. The cheque will be handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by a Samsung representative in Thiruvananthapuram, it added.
