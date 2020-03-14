Kerala Partners With Qkopy For Android App To Help us Track Coronavirus Updates

As the Coronavirus pandemic sees the global reported infections now clock the 150006 mark and counting, India now has 87 reported confirmed cases. According to the Ministry of Health And Family Welfare, Kerala has 19 reported cases followed by Maharashtra with 14 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 11 and Delhi with 7 being the worst hit. The Kerala government has launched a new mobile app that will help share updated about Coronavirus, or COVID-19, around the state. The App is called GoK – Kerala Direct if you search on the Google Play Store for Android phones and is powered by Qkopy online services, a startup that offers communication and information broadcasting platforms. You can download the app from here.

“The authentic information regarding COVID-19 and the virus outbreak can be obtained through this app. Within a day of the launch of this service, the State Government was able to disseminate authentic updates and instructions to over 2 lakh people instantly,” says Qkopy in a statement shared with News18. The app will focus on general announcements, information and updated guidelines for travellers, details about the quarantine protocol and also health and safety tips for visitors to the state.

Qkopy says that the GoK – Kerala Direct is now trending among the top 10 apps on the Google Play Store. The app will offer information in multiple Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam and Bengali.

Globally, China continues to have the maximum reported cases—80,824 in Mainland China, 140 in Hong Kong and 10 in Macau. The Coronavirus is spreading fast in Italy which now has 17,660 reported cases, Iran which has 12,729 cases and South Korea which has 8,086 cases. Spain is now reporting 6,023 cases while Germany (4,174), France (3,672), US (2,448), Switzerland (1,359) and UK (1,143) are the other worst hit countries. The Coronavirus spread has now covered 110 countries.