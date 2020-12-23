KFConsole Is Very Real: Can Your Sony PlayStation And Microsoft Xbox Consoles Keep Your Chicken Warm?

KFC wasn’t joking when they said a gaming console is in the works. Fast food chain KFC has launched its own gaming console. Yes, you read that right. It is called the KFConsole. And it has a serious advantage over the other gaming consoles, including the Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation and Nvidia Shield to name a few—the KFConsole can also keep your chicken warm. The shape of the console is very similar to the iconic KFC chicken bucket but dressed in what looks like matte black and red colours, and the console itself is divided into two distinct chambers—one where all the computing power resides and the second being the chamber where your chicken dinner can stay warm while you play.

The KFConsole has been built and designed by Cooler Master. The specifications and details for the KFConsole include a custom-built Cooler Master NC100 chassis and is powered by the Intel NUC 9 extreme computing kit, two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB PCIe NVMe SSDs and graphics provided by Asus. The KFConsole is apparently VR ready, and can offer gameplay up to 240fps, supports 4K and ray tracing tech. The cooling mechanism is what drives the heating chamber inside the console, and there isn’t a separate grille or deep fryer element inside the console. And since gaming consoles can get quite warm, that should be enough to keep your food warm while you do a spot of gaming.

At this time, there is no news on when you will be able to buy the KFConsole or how much it will cost. Safe to say that it’ll be released early next year, at best. This is not a hoax, in case you still don’t believe. Intel’s Mark Walton has also confirmed on Twitter, “Yes it's real. Yes, it's powered by Intel. And yes, it has a chicken warmer. #KFConsole #IntelGaming” while KFC Gaming’s own Twitter post says, “The console wars are over.”