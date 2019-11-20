Take the pledge to vote

Kickstarter Rolls Out Project Budget, Aims to Bring More Transparency to Projects

Kickstarter's Project Budget is a budgeting spreadsheet that creators can use to map out the entire cost of their project.

Updated:November 20, 2019, 6:20 PM IST
Kickstarter Rolls Out Project Budget, Aims to Bring More Transparency to Projects
Meg Heim, leader of system integrity team at Kickstarter, an American public-benefit corporation, took to their blog to announce that they are rolling out a tool to help in planning projects under the name Project Budget. According to Heim, Project Budget is a budgeting spreadsheet that is available in the project editor from the Funding tab. Furthermore, after creators have used it to map out the entire cost of their project, they have an option of sharing a custom pie chart of their budget data in a separate section of the project page. Heim says that the objective of Project Budget is to provide users with resources they need to find out how much finance a project will require to bring it to life.

Furthermore, it also reminds creators of expenses they might not have considered, including self-payment and paying team members. Project Budget attempts at giving creators a realistic idea and insight into how they plan to spend the finances they have raised. It also allows them to give an idea of how much it costs to actually bring a project to fruition for the clarity of the people who are actually funding the project. This will allow for greater transparency in projects, according to the blog. While Project Budget is being started in the Design and Technology categories to start with, Kickstarter elaborates that they plan to offer budget templates that have been specially curated for other categories as well in the near future.

Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
