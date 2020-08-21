Klipsch Heritage Groove Bluetooth Speaker Review: Sophistication, Classy Looks And Great Sound

When you start looking for options for a compact yet powerful Bluetooth speaker that could provide the soundtrack to your life, there are options aplenty. Some known brands, some well-known audio brands, some middling options and then some fairly obscure and unknown brands often emerging out of China. In the end, you are confused. Don’t be, because there is a rather neat option out there which stands right up with the best audio brands out there. The Klipsch Heritage Groove is one of those products that are all about simplicity and delivering on the promise. It is priced around Rs 14,900 and well, that is the same price range as the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 (around Rs 14,400), the JBL Charge 4 (around Rs 13,000) and the Sony SRS-XB33 (around Rs 13,990). Amongst this pack, it really doesn’t take much to figure out the Klipsch audio credentials and the potential quality that it offers.

Klipsch products have never just been about one dimensional brilliance. Not only great sound signature, but they also ooze craftsmanship from the get-go. The Klipsch Heritage Groove speaker is no different. Your choices are between the Walnut and Matte Black finish options, and though I personally prefer the Walnut finish more, the black also looks very good. And the Klipsch Heritage Groove isn’t just any other Bluetooth speaker made of plastic or metal or a mix of both. The top and bottom of the speaker is made of real wood veneer. Then there are the control buttons on the top panel, which are made of metal. And in between the two layers of wood veneer is the speaker grille that is wrapped in very high-quality fabric. If you thought Marshall’s speakers do the blend of vintage and modernity quite well, Klipsch isn’t about to be left behind either. The walnut variant gets a higher colour fabric to go with the wood. Everything just feels great to look at, to touch and there is that reassuring heft when you pick this up and move it around. And at just 1kg on the scale for a very compact speaker, you will be able to move this around very easily.

There are two ways to get the Klipsch Heritage Groove going. You either connect to it via Bluetooth or you plug in using the AUX input at the back. The setup is pretty much just a few seconds worth of effort and you are ready to stream the soundtrack to your life soon after.

The sound, you’ll notice from the outset, is bright and well detailed. There is that neutrality to sound which allows the vocals and the mids equal opportunity to shine through. Often, compact speakers struggle with clarity and vocal quality. The Klipsch Heritage Groove struggles with no such thing, that is how well the sound is tuned. At the same time, it doesn’t feel sharp or too biased towards vocals, which also means you can really take the volume up a few notches.

However, it is perhaps to be expected that really compact audio speakers will never really be able to reproduce deep bass. The physical limitations are just too much to overcome. The Klipsch Heritage Groove does its bit for the lower frequencies as well, but that’s about it. This isn’t a speaker meant for trance music or remixes, safe to say. You have just about enough bass to complete the chain of experience, but it won’t work for certain music genres. The Klipsch Heritage Groove is meant more for a wider demographic of users and therefore does well with a large variety of music genres. Asking it to pump out the bass, is perhaps, just a sign of lack of sophistication!

Battery life is quite robust as well. I managed to get close to 8.5 hours on a single charge as a personal speaker system with volume levels around 40%-50% most of the time. That is quite good for a speaker that you can carry around with absolute ease.

All that being said, it is important to note that the Klipsch Heritage Groove doesn’t really do the modern stuff too well. The build isn’t waterproof or water resistant. Stay away from pool parties, if you may. Secondly, there is no option to connect more than one Klipsch Heritage Groove together for multi-channel audio. There is no option for multi-room setups either. And there is no smartphone app that adds any extra features which you may or may not use.

For the Klipsch Heritage Groove to be able to deliver such an extreme level of detailing with crispness in the vocals and generous attention to the mids is quite an achievement for a compact speaker. This will be great for a variety of listening scenarios and music genres. At the same time, it delivers on the style quotient, with a lot of class and personality. It is a bit limited in terms of powerful bass, so do keep that in mind. For around Rs 14,900 for the Klipsch Heritage Groove, you really don’t get many company bluetooth speakers better than this. Perhaps louder ones, or ones that promise more bass, sure. But if it is sophisticated and balanced sound that you want, the Klipsch audio signature is what you really might want to splurge on. As a bonus, this will look brilliant too, in your living room or bedroom.