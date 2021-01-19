Kodak Launches 42-Inch and 50-Inch 7XPRO LED TVs in India: Price, Specifications & More

American camera equipment make Kodak has announced a couple of new TVs in its 7XPRO range of smart TVs including the 42-inch FHDX7XPRO and the 50-inch UDHX7XPRO. The two LED TVs from Kodak will be sold on Flipkart, and have been announced during Flipkart's ongoing Big Saving Days sale ahead of the 72nd Republic Day of India. The new TVs will be available to purchase starting Wednesday, January 20. The 42-inch FHD and 50-inch UHD variants of 7XPRO series will be exclusively available at Rs 19,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively as a part of the 7 days Flipkart Republic Day Sale.

The new Kodak TVs come with a range of software and hardware capabilities. The TVs are powered by a Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor and a Mali 450 GPU, helping the TV to run all apps at a decent speed. The 7XPRO series comes powered by Android and are coupled with Google's Chromecast to connect to customers around the world. The 42-inch variant comes with a 30W speaker system and come with pre-loaded apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, MX Player, Zee5, and more. Mr Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd said, Flipkart is an important strategic partner for Kodak HD LED TVs due to its strong and ever-expanding base of over 160 million customers. "We are thrilled to expand our XPRO Android TV series with the new variants exclusively available on Flipkart from January 20,” he added.

During the launch, Kodak said that it aims to achieve a market share of at least 6 percent in 2021 with its new LED TVs. The new televisions are available in over 18000 pin codes, Kodak said during the launch.