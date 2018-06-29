English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Koinex Launches Loop, a Peer-to-Peer Token Transaction Network
All current users of the exchange will automatically be able to access the Peer-to-Peer transaction network and will be able to participate directly.
Koinex Launches Loop, a Peer-to-Peer Token Transaction Network (image: Twitter)
Koinex has announced the launch of its new product Loop, a peer-to-peer trustful token transaction network, which will be available from July. "This is the first time that a P2P trading network has been introduced by any exchange in India, whilst even globally there are very few exchanges who have the technical scale and capability to efficiently run such a network. This network will allow traders to legitimately continue to trade their tokens in the light of the current uncertainties in the market," a company statement said.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
"Digital assets hold immense value (both economically and technologically) but unfavourable regulations pose a threat to the investments made into digital assets. Loop is a whole-hearted effort to ensure that the legit and verified investments made by Indian investors' don't turn into dead assets. During this tough time, while there are sincere efforts ongoing for formulating regulations for the entire industry, Koinex offers a one-stop solution to keep the industry alive with the release of Loop," said Rahul Raj, Co-Founder and CEO, Koinex.
Also Read: Instagram Now Lets You Add Music to Your Stories
Loop will be bundled directly into the Koinex web platform and the mobile app. All current users of the exchange will automatically be able to access the Peer-to-Peer transaction network and will be able to participate directly, the statement said.
"Loop allows honest investors and traders to safeguard their investments from scammers and Ponzi schemes for digital assets exchange. We have worked out the mathematics and economics to create a perfect blend of transaction and trade, without compromising on the seamless experience that users are accustomed to on Koinex. Combining the principles of decentralisation, trust, security, data privacy and ease-of-use, Loop will complete the full circle for digital assets trading in India," said Aditya Naik, Co-Founder & CBO, Koinex.
Also Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
"Digital assets hold immense value (both economically and technologically) but unfavourable regulations pose a threat to the investments made into digital assets. Loop is a whole-hearted effort to ensure that the legit and verified investments made by Indian investors' don't turn into dead assets. During this tough time, while there are sincere efforts ongoing for formulating regulations for the entire industry, Koinex offers a one-stop solution to keep the industry alive with the release of Loop," said Rahul Raj, Co-Founder and CEO, Koinex.
Also Read: Instagram Now Lets You Add Music to Your Stories
Loop will be bundled directly into the Koinex web platform and the mobile app. All current users of the exchange will automatically be able to access the Peer-to-Peer transaction network and will be able to participate directly, the statement said.
"Loop allows honest investors and traders to safeguard their investments from scammers and Ponzi schemes for digital assets exchange. We have worked out the mathematics and economics to create a perfect blend of transaction and trade, without compromising on the seamless experience that users are accustomed to on Koinex. Combining the principles of decentralisation, trust, security, data privacy and ease-of-use, Loop will complete the full circle for digital assets trading in India," said Aditya Naik, Co-Founder & CBO, Koinex.
Also Watch: FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia | VAR Technology Explained
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Guide to Buying a Horse: How to Buy a Perfect Horse
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Batshuayi's Celebratory Kick Comes Back to Bite Him
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Africa's 'Step Back' in Worst World Cup Since 1982