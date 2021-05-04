Koo Rolls Out 'Talk to Type' Feature to Let Users Type Messages Handsfree

Indian micro-blogging platform Koo has announced a new ‘Talk to Type’ feature that will let users type a message handsfree, that is, via their voice. The feature can be activated by a mic button and the company claims that audio message inputs work in all the Indian languages Koo is currently available in. The app supports Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telegu, aside from English. The talk to type is also touted to be the “easiest way" to share thoughts with people in a native Indian language. Koo says users who are “uncomfortable" or “lazy" using the keyboard will be empowered with this tool. The platform gained massive popularity earlier this year when Indian politicians and celebrities started promoting it to push PM Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) goal. Around the same time, the government was also at odds with Twitter, the popular micro-blogging site and inspiration for Koo, over the issue of free speech after it asked the platform to block the accounts of users posting “inflammatory" content.

Speaking over Koo‘s talk to type feature, co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said Indian users can now speak their mind as the app will take audio inputs to type messages (read: tweet). “Users don’t have to use the keyboard anymore and type out lengthy thoughts. For those who found it difficult to type in local languages, this feature removes all that pain. We will keep adding value to Indians by enabling the easiest localized forms of expression and present their thoughts to India in a seamless way," Radhakrishna added in a statement. Koo supports up to 400 characters unlike the 280-character limit on Twitter.

ALSO READ: What is Koo, Who Made it? Top Ten Questions You Had about Twitter’s New Desi Doppelganger

To use the feature, open the Koo app and click on the ‘plus’ symbol at the bottom left. Select the ‘mic’ button, and say the message you want to be typed via voice inputs. The app uses the Google keyboard, and the talk to type feature would require microphone access. User must ensure they are using the latest version of the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here