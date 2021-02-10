Koo User Growth: Ministers, Cricketers, Actors Who Have Joined the App Already

Koo, the vernacular app that mimics the operational interface of Twitter, has received a major boost from Indian government officials. Earlier this week, union railway minister Piyush Goyal posted online, announcing his switch to the Koo app, and urging others to do the same as well. Now, Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka told News18 in an interview that the app has crossed over 3 million downloads, growing 4x in the past six months, and expects the growth to be considerably more exponential from now onward.

Other reports claim that Koo now has over 1 million monthly active users, as Koo pushes to grow at a more rapid rate. In a previous interview with News18, Koo’s Bidawatka had stated that the growth of the vernacular, Twitter-like app will be largely dependent on major personalities such as ministers, actors, sports stars and other celebrities joining the platform. He had also stated that the goal behind Koo is to give public figures such as politicians a local language platform to communicate with their vernacular audiences, in online circles.

Today, Koo has numerous personalities that include ministers, singers, athletes and actors, as well as public information handles of central government ministries. The list of these personalities presently include union ministers Piyush Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad, singers such as eminent ghazal personality Jaswinder Singh, author Amish Tripathi, noted columnist Suhel Seth, sports personalities such as freestyle wrestler Pawan Kumar, ex-Indian national team cricketers Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble, Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana, spiritual leader Sadhguru and so on.

Alongside these personalities, Koo now has official, verified accounts of the likes of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), MyGov, India Post, National Informatics Centre and so on. With an increasing list of verified profiles who are noted in their fields and hence being influential, it will be interesting to see if Koo does manage to gain footing in a nation where Twitter has so far been among the biggest social networks in use.