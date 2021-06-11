Koo Will Rollout a Twitter Spaces and Clubhouse Inspired Audio Chatroom by July: Report

The ‘made in India’ Twitter rival, Koo has reportedly announced the launch of a new voice-based chatroom feature by next month. It appears the micro-blogging platform’s upcoming feature is designed to rival Twitter Spaces, which itself took inspiration from Clubhouse that recently made its Android debut. Koo’s “group audio feature" will also compete against homegrown platforms such as Leher and Fireside that have gained decent popularity since launch. Earlier in May, Fireside stated that the platform clocked over 1 lakh users just a week after launch.

The recent development was reported by Moneycontrol in a conversation with Koo founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna. “We will have a group audio feature in the Koo app soon, in a month maximum," Radhakrishna told the publication. The social media company is yet to confirm the development officially. Last month, Koo raised $30 million (about Rs 218 crore) in Series B funding, led by Tiger Global, with existing investors also participating in the latest round. Its existing investors Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream Incubator also took part in the round. The funding round values Koo closer to $150 million. The platform is also enjoying popularity after the Nigerian government recently joined Koo. Nigeria banned Twitter, saying that the platform threatens its “corporate existence" by allowing “misinformation and fake news to spread.

Meanwhile, tech giants such as Facebook, Spotify and LinkedIn are also looking to tap into the growing market for an audio social network. All the platforms are taking inspiration from Clubhouse that is enjoying popularity among Android smartphone users. Clubhouse recently told that the app amassed over two million downloads on the Google Play Store in less than two weeks of the app’s launch on Android. It also available to use in India, and the company notes that the country plays a vital role in its growth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here