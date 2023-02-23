Dreamotion and KRAFTON, Inc. have announced pre-registration for an Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires, a real-time PvP strategy game. The game is updated with Hindi language support—providing an immersive experience for the Indian gaming community as well, with no potential language barriers.

Road to Valor: Empires offers India-specific updates, which includes regional pricing, an optional starter pack with exclusive rewards for Indian users, and the ability to create custom rooms and play with friends. And, as a promise to Indian gamers, Krafton has claimed that the game will be regularly updated with new characters, civilizations, in-game events, and esports tournaments.

As for the core gameplay loop, Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time PVP strategy game where players can create their own army from unique units and factions, and since it’s also available in Hindi, Indian gamers can enjoy the game however they like. For the playable characters, the game offers a wide range from different pantheons—including Athena, the Goddess of War, to Odin, the King of Asgard, to Caesar and and Cyrus.

The game is up for pre-registration on both Android and iOS, and visit Google Play Store or the Apple iOS Store depending on their platform of choice.

“We’ve been at work on a neat surprise for our beloved Indian audience and are excited to bring Road To Valor: Empires along with Indian nuances and local customizations. We’re very excited to have worked with our talented studio, Dreamotion to bring in an authentic strategy experience in a casual format for Indians. With the addition of Indian rewards, new UI, and unique features, we hope players have a great time exploring the world of mythical and historical civilizations.” said Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON, Inc. India.

He further added, “We are committed to the Indian audience and will continue bringing new and exciting games that will enthrall our Indian gamers”

Read all the Latest Tech News here