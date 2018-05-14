English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kult Impulse With Bezel-less Display, Face Recognition Launched For Rs 8,999
Kult Impulse has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8,999.
Kult Impulse has been launched in India. (Image: Kult)
Indian smartphone maker Kult launched a new budget smartphone by the name of 'Kult Impulse' on Monday. The latest Kult device is priced at Rs 8,999 and will be available across the country from Tuesday. Reports about a new Kult smartphone with a bezel-less display had emerged last month and had provided an early hint at the smartphone's launch.
Kult Impulse Specifications
As for its specifications, Kult Impulse comes with a 5.99-inch HD bezel-less display and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MTK 6739 processor. The smartphone features a 3GB RAM coupled with a 32GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 64GB. It runs the Android 7.1.1 Nougat and also comes with facial recognition as well as a fingerprint sensor. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back that also supports AutoFocus and a dual LED flash. At the front, the Impulse sports a 13-megapixel selfie shooter. The company has claimed 60 hours of music playback in a statement. The device will be backed by a 4000 mAh battery.
Kult has also announced a bundled cashback offer of Rs 2200 on select recharge plans of Reliance Jio, which can be availed by both new and existing Reliance Jio subscribers.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also read: Xiaomi Mi 7 Lite, Redmi S3, Redmi Note 6, Mi Mix 3S And More Listed For Near-Future Launches
Watch: Apple Watch 3 Cellular First Impressions Review
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
