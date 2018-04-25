English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kult To Launch A Budget Smartphone in May With Bezel-less 18:9 Display
Bezel-less smartphones are the new trend in 2018 among smartphone manufacturers, but we have hardly seen a smartphone with that kind of a display in under Rs 10,000. Kult's new offering could just be that first phone.
Kult's latest smartphone that will sport a 18:9 bezel-less display. (Image: Kult)
Optiemus Infracom came out with Kult smartphones last year which were offered in a budget range. The company is all set to launch another budget smartphone offering in the first week of May 2018. According to leaks the still to be named smartphone from Kult will sport a 5.99-inch display which will be an HD TrueView display. This basically means that it will come with an aspect ratio of 18:9 on the display and the front design of the device will be nearly bezel-less. Bezel-less smartphones are the new trend in 2018 among smartphone manufacturers, but we have hardly seen a smartphone with that kind of a display in under Rs 10,000. Kult's new offering could just be that first phone.
Last year Kult, the brand from Optiemus group had launched new smartphone Kult Gladiator for the price of Rs 6,999. Kult Gladiator comes with a screen size of 5.5-inch HD IPS display supported with a 2.5D curved glass. It was powered by 4000 mAh battery. The smartphone had 3GB RAM and inbuilt 32GB ROM with an expandable memory of additional 32GB (supports 3 Slots: 2 SIM slots + 1 Micro SD slot). The device also had a 1.25GHz, 64-bit Quad Core MediaTek processor with ARM Mali 650 MHz GPU. The new device might just be a sucessor to the Kult Gladiator.
