English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kunlun Tech to Sell Gay Dating App Grindr Amidst Pressure from US Authorities
The app, which bills itself as "the world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people," was founded in 2009 and says it has millions of users worldwide.
The app, which bills itself as "the world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people," was founded in 2009 and says it has millions of users worldwide.
Loading...
One of China's biggest mobile gaming companies said it would sell gay dating app Grindr following pressure from US authorities concerned over the potential misuse of the app's data by the Chinese government.
Beijing-based Kunlun Tech said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in southern China that it would sell Grindr by June 2020.
The app, which bills itself as "the world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people," was founded in 2009 and says it has millions of users worldwide.
US officials feared that people with American security clearances who use the app could be blackmailed if China's government demanded user data from Kunlun Tech, The Wall Street Journal reported in March, citing unnamed sources.
China and the United States are locked in a tense trade war which includes a side skirmish in technology.
China has previously announced a strategy of achieving global dominance in high-tech fields like artificial intelligence and use of Big Data.
But that has raised US objections over Chinese state support for its tech players, as well as fears of advanced cyber-espionage by China.
The Chinese company was ordered to divest itself of Grindr by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews foreign investments in sensitive industries or those deemed harmful to US national security.
Kunlun Tech's exchange filing, submitted on Monday (May 13), said it signed an agreement on May 9 with US authorities regarding the sale.
The agreement restricts Kunlun Tech from accessing some of Grindr's user information and from transferring sensitive data to people or entities within China.
Grindr is also required to stop all operations in China and must get CFIUS approval for three of its board members. In addition, one board must be an American citizen with US security clearance.
"If the company sells Grindr shares in the future, it will reduce potential political and policy risks that the company's overseas operations face," Kunlun Tech's filing said.
The company paid US$93 million for a 60 percent stake in Grindr in 2016, completing the full acquisition two years later for another US$152 million.
Beijing-based Kunlun Tech said in a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in southern China that it would sell Grindr by June 2020.
The app, which bills itself as "the world's largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people," was founded in 2009 and says it has millions of users worldwide.
US officials feared that people with American security clearances who use the app could be blackmailed if China's government demanded user data from Kunlun Tech, The Wall Street Journal reported in March, citing unnamed sources.
China and the United States are locked in a tense trade war which includes a side skirmish in technology.
China has previously announced a strategy of achieving global dominance in high-tech fields like artificial intelligence and use of Big Data.
But that has raised US objections over Chinese state support for its tech players, as well as fears of advanced cyber-espionage by China.
The Chinese company was ordered to divest itself of Grindr by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which reviews foreign investments in sensitive industries or those deemed harmful to US national security.
Kunlun Tech's exchange filing, submitted on Monday (May 13), said it signed an agreement on May 9 with US authorities regarding the sale.
The agreement restricts Kunlun Tech from accessing some of Grindr's user information and from transferring sensitive data to people or entities within China.
Grindr is also required to stop all operations in China and must get CFIUS approval for three of its board members. In addition, one board must be an American citizen with US security clearance.
"If the company sells Grindr shares in the future, it will reduce potential political and policy risks that the company's overseas operations face," Kunlun Tech's filing said.
The company paid US$93 million for a 60 percent stake in Grindr in 2016, completing the full acquisition two years later for another US$152 million.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Salman Khan is Named 'Bharat' in His Next Film
- Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
- 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Convinced They Saw Jamie's Hand Grow Back in this Scene
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results