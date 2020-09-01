Laptop Buying Guide: Best Laptops Under Rs 50,000 That Do Not Compromise On Performance

Despite the increasing number of Covid-19 cases around the country, Unlock 4.0 is upon us. While some of us continue to work from home, our dependency on personal computing devices has grown more than ever. If you are still looking for a laptop that can help you get your office work done and be your Netflix streaming companion, then here are some options that you can go for.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14

Xiaomi’s entry into the Indian laptop market began with the arrival of the Mi Notebook 14 range. For under Rs 50,000 the company is offering the best configuration that you ask for including the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD as well as 2GB graphics from Nvidia. You might find a variety of options in the sub-Rs 50,000 price range, but the Mi Notebook 14 is essentially the most power-packed machine on paper. If you can shell out a little more, then you can also go for the more powerful Core i7 equipped Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition.

Price: Starting at Rs 43,999

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i

Lenovo’s new IdeaPad Slim series essentially offers a good balance of slim design and respectable hardware. While there are various configurations to choose from, you can get the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor option in either 15.6-inch or 14-inch sizes with 8GB RAM and either 512GB of SSD storage or a combo option of 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD. In our review we found the IdeaPad Slim 3i to be a solid option for someone who wants a sturdy design and reliable battery life.

Price: Starting at Rs 33,990

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14

A new addition to the company’s mid-range notebook offering, the new VivoBook Ultra K14 offers options between the latest 10th-Gen Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors in a neat and slim package. You can get the machine with 512GB PCIe Gen3 x2 M.2 SSD and up to 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM. This notebook gets all the basics right and is recommended for someone who’s primary usage includes browsing, editing documents, making presentations, and media consumption.

Price: Starting at Rs 38,990

HP Chromebook x360 - 12b-ca0006tu

If you want something fresh, why not try a Chromebook? The best part about Google’s Chrome OS is the sheer simplicity of everything. It is doesn’t necessarily lock you into Google’s ecosystem as there are a variety of apps available on Chrome OS, similar to Android. In fact, Chrome OS now offers the Google Play Store which is loaded with a huge library of apps. HP’s offering is modest though as you get an Intel Celeron N4000 processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a card slot if you wish to use that for adding more storage space. It offers a unique 12-inch square-display, and the hinge allows it to be folded all the way back into a tablet mode.

Price: Around Rs 32,999

Avita Liber

If you are not one of those who are brand conscious, then we also suggest looking at the Avita Liber. A fairly affordable Windows notebook that offers respectable hardware at a very affordable price range. At just Rs 39,000 the company is offering a 13.3-inch full-HD laptop powered by the 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, with 8GB RAM and there is also a 256GB SSD, something you don’t see at this price point. In our testing we found this to be one of the best 13-inch notebooks with pretty solid battery life.

Price: Rs 38,990