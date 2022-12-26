LastPass Confirms Its Password Vault Was Stolen By Hackers: What It Means

In a concerning admission, LastPass says that hackers have actually managed to steal the password vault that contains the logins for its users. The password manager claims the password is encrypted but there are other details in this vault that are stored unencrypted, which makes you question the policy and security claims of the company.

Karim Toubba, CEO of LastPass has faced multiple events in 2022 but the latest update on the recent hack suggests the company had a more worrying analysis post the incident. He shared the new details via the updated blog post earlier this week.

Toubba states that the hackers took a copy of the vault data that includes the passwords stored by its customers. The unencrypted data basically includes the web addresses for which the passwords are securely locked in the password manager.

While LastPass says that its customer passwords are almost safe behind encryption, it is quick to warn that the hackers might try to use brute force action to guess their master password which can be used to decrypt all the passwords of your digital accounts.

Two breaches in the same year have already brought a lot of unwanted attention and Toubba and Co. The first breach was confirmed in August, while the second incident was reported earlier this month.

Toubba mentioned that it is possible that the hackers might have used the information they got from the previous hack to gain access and steal information from its customers. Back then he didn’t talk about the information that might have been stolen. But admitting that its encrypted password vault could now be exposed poses more questions about the platform and how it supervises its own security parameters.

Password managers have become an essential tool in this day and age, where remembering all the passwords for your digital accounts can be a nightmare. And incidents like these don’t help matters.

Read all the Latest Tech News here