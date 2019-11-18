Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Latest Google Maps Update Lets Users Toggle Off 3D View

The latest Google Maps update also brings a crowd-sourced 'Local Guide' feature that lets citizens contribute reviews, photos and other information.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 18, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Latest Google Maps Update Lets Users Toggle Off 3D View
Image for Representation

Google Maps is constantly working on making its app more user-friendly and interactive. A few days ago, Google Maps increased the icon sizes of major buildings in the city, so that these do not get lost in a broader view of the city. Now, in a latest update, Google Maps is making it easier for users by adding a new toggle to switch off 3D view. Google has been offering 3D view on Maps in certain cities for easier recognition of buildings and structures. Now, the app is adding a addition to the layers section, which lets user turn the 3D view off on Android to have a flattened map instead. The flattened surface will continue to provide an idea about depth and shadow, almost similar to 3D view.

While the new Google Maps 3D control has been rolled out for Android, it is not yet available on iOS. To deactivate 3D buildings view, click on the Layers icon and disable the 3D layer available in the ‘Map Details’ section. This will make the 3D elements disappear, providing a 2D vector map.

Another feature is the addition of Local Guide recommendation in the ‘For You’ tab. This crowd-sourced Local Guides will help in contributing reviews, photos, and other information to Maps. As mentioned by Google Maps, “People in Bangkok, Delhi, London, Mexico City, New York, Osaka, San Francisco, São Paulo, and Tokyo will soon see top Local Guides featured in the For You tab of the Google Maps app.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram