Latest Google Maps Update Lets Users Toggle Off 3D View

Google Maps is constantly working on making its app more user-friendly and interactive. A few days ago, Google Maps increased the icon sizes of major buildings in the city, so that these do not get lost in a broader view of the city. Now, in a latest update, Google Maps is making it easier for users by adding a new toggle to switch off 3D view. Google has been offering 3D view on Maps in certain cities for easier recognition of buildings and structures. Now, the app is adding a addition to the layers section, which lets user turn the 3D view off on Android to have a flattened map instead. The flattened surface will continue to provide an idea about depth and shadow, almost similar to 3D view.

While the new Google Maps 3D control has been rolled out for Android, it is not yet available on iOS. To deactivate 3D buildings view, click on the Layers icon and disable the 3D layer available in the ‘Map Details’ section. This will make the 3D elements disappear, providing a 2D vector map.

Another feature is the addition of Local Guide recommendation in the ‘For You’ tab. This crowd-sourced Local Guides will help in contributing reviews, photos, and other information to Maps. As mentioned by Google Maps, “People in Bangkok, Delhi, London, Mexico City, New York, Osaka, San Francisco, São Paulo, and Tokyo will soon see top Local Guides featured in the For You tab of the Google Maps app.”

