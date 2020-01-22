Latest Twitter Update Crashing Android App on Launch
Twitter has acknowledged the problem and confirms there is an issue with the recently released update.
Twitter users in India on Wednesday were left helpless as the app crashed globally on Android devices. The problem was acknowledged by Twitter, which has started fixing it. "We are investigating a problem with the latest version of our Android app that causes it to crash immediately once it is opened. If you use Twitter for Android, we suggest not updating it until we let you know it's fixed. Sorry for the inconvenience!" the microblogging Site twitted.
The company rolled out an update to its first-party app bringing it to version 8.28 but the update is now causing the app to immediately crash upon launch. Those who have already installed the update and are not able to use Twitter, can go to the app's info page and clear data and storage to get it working again.
Those users who have not installed version 8.28 can visit the Play Store listing and tap the overflow menu in the top-right corner to uncheck "Enable auto-update."
