Latest Windows 11 Preview Brings First Stage Of Teams Integration For Insiders

Microsoft last month announced the next generation of Windows - Windows 11. With Windows 11, Microsoft said that its video conferencing software Teams will be integrated directly in the UI and users will be able to connect with people via a new Chat window. Now, the company has launched the first preview of Microsoft Teams in the latest Windows 11 preview for Windows Insiders. Now, since this is a preview version of Windows 11, it won’t come with all the promised features. Microsoft said in a blog post that in the first stage, users will be able to sign in, add contacts, and connect via individual and group chats. “Over the coming weeks, we will enable audio and video calling, meetings, screen sharing and other capabilities," Microsoft said.

Microsoft also said that the new Chat window will first roll out to a subset of Windows Insiders. Those who are already a part of Microsoft’s Windows Insider programme can click the Chat icon on the taskbar and sign in with their Microsoft account. Microsoft has integrated Teams video conferencing app by default on Windows 11. It will allow users to enjoy a seamless performance on PC and connected devices such as smartphones similar to FaceTime on Apple hardware. There’s also a Widgets button that pops a new screen from the right side. Powered by AI, it gets weather updates, news, and other important information in one neat panel. The widgets are housed inside a translucent sheet to give it a more clutter-free look. On desktop, it has a dedicated button on the taskbar, but on two-in-one, users can also activate it by a swipe gesture.

Windows 11 from Microsoft brings a new UI design, a new Start Menu that is placed in the center, the ability to run Android apps, and more. Windows 11 is hinted to roll out to end users in October. To know everything new that is coming with Windows 11, click here.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here