Lava Agni 5G Goes on Sale in India via Company Site, Amazon: Price, Best Offers

Lava Mobile’s first 5G phone, the Lava Agni 5G, is now available to purchase in India. The smartphone is retailing on the Lava Mobiles India website as well as e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart for Rs 19,999. The Lava Agni 5G comes in a Blue colour finish and a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The phone debuted in India in early November and was available to pre-book all this while.

Amazon is also offering sale offers on the Lava Agni 5G like a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank cards. Customers can also choose a no-EMI payment method, and exchange offers worth up to Rs 15,000. On Flipkart, customers can enjoy Rs 2,000 off on Bank Of Baroda credit cards. Customers with Axis and ICICI Bank credit and debit cards will also get 10 percent off worth up to Rs 2,000. The platform is offering exchange offers of up to Rs 14,250 and 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

The wait is over - AGNI 5G, the only Indian 5G smartphone is here.Lava AGNI 5G is built with powerful MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor & Outstanding 64MP Quad AI Camera.Shop now for Rs. 19,999: https://t.co/QTUjp8Iaf5COD Available.#AGNI5G #ProudlyIndian #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/sUNKZwEaXu — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 18, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Lava Agni 5G runs on Android 11 out of the box and sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display that has 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Lava Agni 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

At the front, the Lava Agni 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter inside the centrally aligned hole-punch cutout. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There’s also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security, and the phone weighs 204 grams.

