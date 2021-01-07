Lava BeFIT Fitness Band Launched Alongside Z Series Smartphones: Price, Specifications & Features

Indian manufacturer Lava today hosted a launch event for its new Z series smartphones. During the event, the company also launched its BeFIT fitness band in the country at a price of Rs 2,699. The BeFIT band from Lava is the company's first fitness tracker and it allows users to keep a track of their daily activity and monitor body temperature, heart rate, and more. The BeFIT fitness tracker comes with a colour display with a single touch sensitive button. The company also launched its new Z series smartphones and announced an easy smartphone upgrade plan called Zup.

The Lava BeFIT fitness band is priced at Rs 2,699 and will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and Lava's official website and also via offline retailers starting January 26. The Lava BeFIT fitness band has been launched in a single black colour option. The fitness tracker comes with several fitness-centric features including all-day activity tracking, temperature measurement, heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring. Further, the Lava BeFIT band comes with an auto-sleep mode and can display a connected smartphone's notifications including SMS, emails, and social media alerts. The fitness band also uses GPS tracking, sedentary reminders, vibration alerts, run plans, and is water resistant at the same time. There is no information about the battery life on the Lava BeFIT fitness tracker.

Lava today announced the new Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and the Lava Z6 as part of a renewed push for market share in the very competitive and aggressive affordable Android smartphone space in the country.