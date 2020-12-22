Lava BeU Budget Phone With Dual Rear Cameras, Inbuilt Safety App Launched, Price Set at Rs 6,888

Indian smartphone maker Lava has unveiled a new budget device, Lava BeU that is said to be crafted for "free-spirited women." The company claims that the smartphone comes with an inbuilt safety app to offer users with protection along with its in-depth tutorials. Notable features of the device include dual-rear cameras, fingerprint sensor at the back, and a 4,060mAh battery. Its price is set at Rs 6,888, though its availability details remain unclear. With its latest smartphone, the Indian company would hope to rival established brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung, and Nokia that also offers several budget Android phones in the country.

The smartphone packs a 6.08-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with slim bezels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it carries an unnamed octa-core SoC clocked at 1.6GHz, coupled with 2GB of DDR4 RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. The phone is said to ship with Android 10 Go edition with a stock experience on top out-of-the-box. The Lava BeU supports dual-SIM cards (nano) as well. Its rear camera module which comes in a rectangular shape houses a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.85 aperture along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For selfies and video calling, there's an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.2 aperture, housed inside the waterdrop notch. The main camera can shoot videos at 1080p resolution, while its camera app supports modes like beauty mode, HDR, burst mode, panorama, night mode, time-lapse, slow motion, filters, AR stickers, and more.

Other features on the newly launched Lava BeU includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It packs a 4,060mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 16 hours of talk time on a single charge. As mentioned, there's also a finger scanner at the back. Additionally, Lava confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the company is planning to launch four new smartphones on January 5 that will be available to purchase through online and offline channels. Besides, the also plans to bring a smart band with fitness tracking features.