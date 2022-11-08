Lava Blaze 5G Phone Launched In India With MediaTek Chipset: Price, Features

Lava has talked about its affordable 5G phone in the past month, and now we finally have more details about the device, what it offers and how it becomes the most affordable 5G phone you can buy in India right now. Lava is using a MediaTek 5G chip to power the phone, and we had first seen the device at the India Mobile Congress 2022 event in October.

Lava Blaze 5G India Price

Lava Blaze 5G gets a price tag of Rs 9,999 but the company says this is an introductory price. You pay this money for the single variant of 4GB + 128GB which is quite good in the current market. Lava doesn’t say when the introductory price will end but it is likely that the price revision will happen in the coming months.

Lava Blaze 5G Features

Lava Blaze 5G doesn’t really catch your eye with its design and for this price, most people wouldn’t mind that. It features a flat edge design and the screen comes with a waterdrop notch. You get three cameras inside a module at the back and a high refresh rate of 90Hz which makes using the phone smoother. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable. You can also virtually expand the RAM by up to 7GB (along with the internal memory).

Lava is offering the Blaze 5G with Android 12 OS out of the box, and it carries a 6.51-inch HD+ resolution display. Lava hasn’t said anything about the Android OS updates for the device but we are hoping that it gets Android 13 in the near future.

Coming to the most important part about the device, 5G support, Lava Blaze 5G supports 8 bands in India, which includes the n77 and n78 bands that will be mostly utilised in the country. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery which should handle 5G networks easily. On the imaging front, Lava Blaze 5G has a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary shooter, along with two more sensors. There is an 8-megapixel snapper on the front.

