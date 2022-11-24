Lava Blaze 5G to Receive Android 13 and Quarterly Updates for Two Years: All Details

Homegrown brand Lava launched the 5G capable Lava Blaze 5G smartphone earlier this month, and now, the company has assured that the smartphone will get quarterly updates for the next two years, with a guaranteed update to Android 13.

The Lava Blaze 5G was launched at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB variant the company offers. Lava claims that the Blaze 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone one can get in India, at least for now. The smartphone comes with Android 12 OS out of the box and has a 6.51-inch HD+ display.

“Blaze 5G will receive quarterly software updates for 2 years and assured upgrade to Android 13!" Lava’s President and Business Head, Lava International Limited, Sunil Raina tweeted.

Blaze 5G will receive quarterly software updates for 2 years and assured upgrade to Android 13!#Lava #Blaze5G #ProudlyIndian— Sunil Raina (@reachraina) November 23, 2022

​The n77 and n78 bands, which will be used mostly in India, are among the 8 bands that Lava Blaze 5G supports, and the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

Additionally, Lava Blaze 5G has a sizeable 5000mAh battery, which should help run 5G networks seamlessly. For the optics, the Lava Blaze 5G gets a triple back camera configuration with a 50-megapixel primary camera and two additional sensors. The front camera is an 8-megapixel unit.

Read all the Latest Tech News here