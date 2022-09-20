Lava Blaze Pro 4G Smartphone With 90Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Lava has launched its new Blaze Pro 4G smartphone in the Indian market on Tuesday which caters to the budget-conscious buyers. The Blaze series made its debut earlier this year, and brought attention for its glass back body. The Blaze Pro is seemingly an upgrade which is powered by a MediaTek chipset and even has a high refresh rate screen. Android 12 is powering this device and it has a 50-megapixel main camera at the back.

Lava Blaze Pro 4G India Price

Lava Blaze Pro 4G smartphone has launched in India priced at Rs 10,499 and you can also buy it for Rs 9,999 from an online store in India.

Lava Blaze Pro 4G Specifications

The Blaze Pro 4G from Lava sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate screen, which is refreshing to see in this range. The screen has a notch at the top, where you have the 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM which is further expandable up to 7GB using the virtual expansion feature.

You get it with 64GB internal storage which goes up to 256GB using a microSD card. Lava is offering the phone with Android 12 OS out of the box, and the interface is likely to be more on the stock reference, which limits the presence of bloatware.

The company says the Blaze Pro features a frosted glass design and you have a 50-megapixel main camera along with a 2-megapixel and a VGA sensor. Lava Blaze Pro gets a 5000mAh battery that supports standard charging speed with the USB C port.

Lava is trying some unique things with this phone. Buyers of the Blaze Pro get a 100-day free screen replacement guarantee, and free home service experience as well. In addition to this, Lava is providing at-home experience of the phone to those who are interested to buy. They can get more details about this service on the company’s website.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here