Lava Blaze Smartphone With Triple Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Lava has launched its new smartphone in the Indian market this week, and the phone comes with the promise of premium features in the affordable bracket. Lava Blaze is a 4G phone but the company has given it a glass body which is a rarity in the budget segment in the country. It is powered by a MediaTek chipset, gets Android 12 out of the box, and includes a triple rear camera setup.

Lava Blaze Smartphone India Price

Lava Blaze has been launched in a single variant that offers 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. The price of this smartphone is Rs 9,699 but an introductory offer lets you buy it for Rs 8,699.

Lava Blaze Specifications

Lava Blaze focuses on design and software while the other aspects of the phone are rather underwhelming. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 720 x1600 pixels resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset that gets paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage.

It has a microSD card slot so that you can expand the storage further up to 256GB. The glass finish at the back is good to see in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment, also offering the phone with Android 12 out of the box means you get the latest features.

Lava Blaze features triple rear cameras that include a 13-megapixel sensor, along with a 2-megapixel sensor and a VGA sensor. The front of the phone gets an 8-megapixel shooter. Lava has packed the phone with a 5000mAh battery that supports charging via a USB Type C port.

Going by the features, Lava Blaze has tough competition in the segment, with the likes of the Redmi 10A, Realme C30, the Narzo phones and Poco C31 jostling for buyer’s attention in this price bracket.

