Lava Brings First 5G Phone Named Lava Agni 5G: Price, Offers, Specifications & More

Homegrown brand Lava has launched its latest smartphone, the Lava Agni 5G in India as the first 5G smartphone from the brand. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and has a quad rear camera as well as 30W fast charging support. The smartphone has been priced in India at Rs 19,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. The smartphone will go on sale in the country via various retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, and other offline stores starting November 18. Pre-bookings for the Lava smartphone start today via Amazon and Lava e-store. Those who pre-order the Lava Agni 5G smartphone are required to pay a token amount of Rs 500 and are entitled to receive a discount of Rs 2,000. This means that those who pre-book the smartphone will get it for an effective price of Rs 17,999.

In terms of specifications, the Lava Agni 5G runs on Android 11 out of the box and sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch design. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The Lava Agni 5G comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Lava Agni 5G has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.