Indian mobile brand Lava has announced the ‘Design in India’ challenge, a contest inviting students and working professionals to design the next Indian smartphone. The registration began on Independence Day (August 15) and will go on till August 24. The initiative aims to promote the central government’s ‘make in India’ campaign as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision (self-reliant India). In the first round, eligible candidates (after registering) would be intimated by email for the competition, and will get portal access to a case study/problem statement for which the teams have to submit their solution on the portal as per given timelines. All submissions would be evaluated by the panel consisting of senior leaders of Lava International. The top 10 teams would be shortlisted for the Prototype development round, selected teams would be informed by email. Interested candidates can head to the company’s official website to get more information. The winning team will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, while the first runner-up team will receive a cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Speaking over the development, Tejinder Singh, product head at Lava International said in a statement, “as the nation focusses on Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the telecom industry can play a pivotal role in facilitating this mission… Through the ‘Design in India’ challenge, Lava seeks to offer the country’s youth and other talented professionals a platform to showcase their skills for this nation-building process.",

Meanwhile, Lava has told news agency PTI that the company aims to launch its first 5G smartphone below Rs 20,000 around Diwali. The company is also looking at up to 20 per cent share in the mobile accessories segment in the next 2-3 years. Lava International has both product design and manufacturing facilities in India.

