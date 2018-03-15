English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Lava International Elevates Sunil Raina as President And Business Head

Sunil Raina has been elevated as President and Business Head from his current position as Chief Marketing Officer, to lead company’s focused growth strategy.

News18 Tech

Updated:March 15, 2018, 2:48 PM IST
Lava International Elevates Sunil Raina as President And Business Head (image: LAVA)
LAVA International Limited today announced the elevation of Sunil Raina as President and Business Head as it gears up for accelerated growth. Sunil Raina will now take up the business leadership role at LAVA International, with all the business functions viz., sales and distribution, product, customer service, marketing communication and sales automation reporting to him; including Business HR reporting dotted line to him as well.

Sunil Raina has been elevated as President and Business Head from his current position as Chief Marketing Officer, to lead company’s focused growth strategy. Sunil Raina has been with LAVA for almost 8 years, having held several leadership roles through his tenure at the company. He is an experienced professional with over 19 years of work experience in large companies such as Tata, Airtel, Reliance and Uninor.

LAVA has also announced its plan to invest over Rs. 2,600 crore in its manufacturing units to reach a production capacity of 21.6 crore units in next five years as part of its strategy to capture 40 percent share in the sub Rs. 12,000 mobile handset segment.

Watch: Google Assistant Powered Home Automation | First Look at MWC 2018


 



