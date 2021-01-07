Indian smartphone maker Lava has just announced the new Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and the Lava Z6 as part of a renewed push for market share in the very competitive and aggressive affordable Android smartphone space in the country. The fact that all devices will be priced under Rs 10,000 but the real talking point, and one that should definitely catch your attention, is the ability to customize your Lava phone. These Lava Z-series phones, once customized, become the MyZ phones. The new Lava phone line-up come at a time when there is an even greater focus on smartphone manufacturing within India as well as the push for Made in India products as part of the larger Make In India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.

The way this works is that you head to the Lava Mobiles online store and select the MyZ option to customize your phone as you would want it. And these aren’t just some cursory design or colour changes or wrapping a different skin on the phone you are buying. Lava’s MyZ customizations include the rear camera, front camera, RAM, storage and the colour of the phone. You can choose these while ordering a new phone, but what if you want to upgrade some components of the phone later? Lava says that users can upgrade the RAM and storage in their phones at any time. This upgrade can be done by the Lava service centers and could just be a rather cost-effective alternative to buying a new phone that is either running low on storage as your usage increases, or just doesn’t have enough RAM to keep up with multitasking.

At this time under the MyZ umbrella, Lava makes it fairly simple to choose certain components in your new phone, while the other specs are predefined. For instance, the MyZ phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G35 processor, has a 6.51-inch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a 5,000mAh battery and different iterations of Android depending on which storage option you choose—the 2GB RAM storage phones will run Android 10 Go while the 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM phones will run the more dynamic Android 10.

If you want to customize, here are your options. The rear camera choices that you have are a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup or a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera setup. At each step as you add components, you get an updated price for your phone. You can choose between 3GB, 4G and 6GB RAM options. Your storage options are 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. Front camera choice is between an 8-megapixel or 16-megapixel front camera. A fully loaded Lava MyZ with the triple cameras, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and in the sophisticated blue colour comes to a total of Rs 10,699.

This rather interesting customization element comes at a time when the affordable Android smartphone space sees aggressive competition among multiple brands, including the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. However, at this time, no other brand offers this specific customization option, particularly for the specifications and components in a phone that you are about to buy. “With this unique innovation, we will save customers' money, avoid the hassle of transferring data to a new phone, while ensuring environmental safety and offering protection from e-waste. We firmly align ourselves with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Make in India and an Atmanirbhar Bharat with zero defect and zero effect,” says Sunil Raina, President and Business head, Lava International. The MyZ phones go on sale January 11 alongside the Lava Z2, Lava Z4 and Lava Z6 phones, and you can customise these now.