Lava Opens an All-Women Operated Service Centre in Noida as a First in India
Lava has become the first mobile phone brand in India to launch an all-women operated service centre.
Lava Service Centre in Noida. (Image: Lava International Limited)
Lava International Limited has launched first-of-its-kind service centre in India that will act as a one-stop destination; providing over-the-counter mobile hardware and software resolutions to customers. Located in Noida, this is India’s first all-women operated mobile handset service centre. Lava claims that this is also the first mobile handset service centre, where customers will be able to view and experience the repair of their mobile handsets completely, in front of them. The aim is to keep the entire process of mobile repair completely transparent for the users.
Commenting on the launch Sunil Raina, President, Lava International said “Customer experience is at the core of everything we do and we have made some significant investments in this area. The launch of this centre is a step forward in enhancing our customers’ experience manifold. Further, I am extremely elated and proud that the centre is completely run by women which brings alive our vision – empower people to do more, be more.”
The service centre also features a ‘Trust Walk’ zone, wherein customers can experience company’s latest mobile phones, locate other service centres, have an exhaustive look at the spare-parts used in the phones, use self-help for software updates at software kiosk and buy mobile handset accessories.
The latest Lava service center adds to the company's close to 1000 service points including those located in remote places like the Leh region as well as the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Lava claims that it is further set to launch around 20 company-owned service centres across India by mid-2018.
Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
Friday 20 April , 2018
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Friday 20 April , 2018
Thursday 19 April , 2018
