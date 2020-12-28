Lava Says It Will Change The Smartphone Industry With New Offering on January 7

Indian smartphone brands are coming back into the picture. With Micromax launching its In series of smartphones to take on Chinese brands in the country, another homegrown brand is bringing something that will take the fight right up to the Chinese smartphone brands in India. Lava has announced that it will launch a new smartphone on January. The company made the announcement on its Twitter, right after reports surfaced about the Indian manufacturer planning to launch a new smartphone series in January 2021. Last week, it was reported that Lava may launch smartphones between the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 in the new smartphone series.

According to the teaser shared by Lava, the company will host an event on January 7. "The day when smartphone industry will never be the same again," it said in a tweet. The Twitter post was accompanied with a small clip, which showed the January 7 launch date, with a black smartphone in the background. Not much could be made out from the teaser about the smartphone's design, but it seems to have a sky-blue frame. Lava has launched a #AbDuniyaDekhegi campaign to promote the new smartphone. It is not yet confirmed as to how many smartphones the company will launch on January 7, but it is expected that we will see more teasers hinting further at the upcoming offering from Lava in the days leading up to the launch.

The day when Smartphone industry will never be the same again#AbDuniyaDekhegi #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/3bhzsKOmV3 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 28, 2020

This announcement is in line with a report last week that said that Lava may bring a new smartphone series on January 7. Lava had itself teased the development in a tweet last week as well.

Lava is the latest Indian brand to announce a comeback to the smartphone industry, banking on the growing sentiment against Chinese manufacturers in India. Micromax had last month launched its In series of smartphones consisting of the Micromax In 1b and Micromax In Note 1 with an #INforIndia tagline.