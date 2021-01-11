Lava Says MyZ Customisable Smartphone Sold Out Quickly After Sale Went Live, No Numbers Shared

Lava's latest customisable smartphone, Lava MyZ went on sale for the first time today. The smartphone came as a completely new concept from the Indian manufacturer that allows buyers to chose the rear camera, front camera, RAM, storage, and the colour of the smartphone. During its first sale today, the Lava MyZ opened to a hugely positive response as the smartphone was sold out shortly after going on sale on Lava Mobiles' official website at 12PM (noon) IST, the company said.

While making the announcement that the smartphone has been sold out, Lava Mobiles did not share any numbers, or as to how long it took for the stocks to run out. "Thank You all for the overwhelming response for MyZ sale today!! We have run out of stocks for the time being. But don't worry we will be back shortly!!" Lava said in a tweet. The Lava MyZ customisable smartphone starts at a minimum price of Rs 6,999 for the lowest-spec configuration, and goes way up to Rs 10,500 for its top-spec configuration.

The Lava MyZ smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helip G35 chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of customisations, buyers have the option of opting between 2GB, 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB of RAM. The 2GB RAM option will run on Android 10 Go Edition. In terms of storage, buyers get the option of choosing between 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, buyers get the option of choosing between a 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup or a 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Up front, users get to choose between an 8-megapixel and a 16-megapixel front camera for their customised Lava MyZ smartphone.

Amid the fiercely competitive buget smartphone market in India, this new concept is surely something that shows more attention being paid towards the budget smartphone buyers. Apart from this, the MyZ smartphone comes as a fresh new concept at a time when no other brand offers such an option.

Alongside the Lava MyZ, the Lava Z2, Z4, and Z6 also went on sale for the first time today. The three standard smartphones from Lava, however, are still in stock on the company's official website at the time of writing this update.

The new Lava phone line-up including the Lava Z1, Z2, Z4, and Z6 come at a time when there is an even greater focus on smartphone manufacturing within India as well as the push for Made in India products as part of the larger Make In India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives.