Lava to Launch Five New Smartphones in November: Report

Indian manufacturer Lava might be launching five new smartphones in India in November this year, a report citing sources close to the matter claims. The five smartphones are said to expand the company's portfolio in the budget smartphone segment, to put it up against Chinese competitors like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and more. Lava is said to be bringing the five smartphones in different price ranges. The report says that four of the five smartphone will be priced under Rs. 10,000. The report, published by The Mobile Indian, said nothing is known about the name of the smartphones.

A report in Digit India also quoted a source as saying that the phones are expected to be priced in ranges under Rs. 6,000, between Rs. 6,000-8,000, Rs. 8,000-10,000 and a phone above Rs. 10,000. A source also said that one of the smartphone will be designed in India. The company has been expanding its portfolio in the entry level smartphone segment. Last month, Lava launched the Lava Z66 at a price of Rs. 7,777. The phone comes in three colour variants - Marine Blue, Berry Red, and Midnight Blue, and is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Lava Z66 features a 6.08-inch HD+ display with a notch, and comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary shooter, and a 5-megapixel secondary camera at the back. Up front, the Lava Z66 has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.