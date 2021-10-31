Lava to Launch Its First 5G Phone 'Agni' on November 9: Expected Price, Specs

Indian smartphone maker Lava has announced the launch of its first-ever 5G smartphone, ‘Lava Agni 5G,’ in India on November 9. Despite 5G being commercially unavailable to Indian customers, it appears the company wants users to be prepared for the connectivity option whenever it is ready. With the launch of Lava Agni 5G, the company would also hope to offer the same benefits as international counterparts like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and more. Lava has announced the launch event will take place on November 9 at 12 PM, and fans can watch the livestream via its official YouTube channel.

Ahead of the launch, its alleged specifications also reportedly appeared on its website that remains unavailable at the time of writing this article. According to 91Mobile which was able to check out the listing, the Lava Agni 5G would feature a 90Hz refresh rate display with hole-punch for the selfie camera. Its quad rear camera setup will reportedly include a 64-megapixel primary camera alongside three other lenses. Under the hood, the Lava Agni 5G is said to carry the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC and run on Android 11 out of the box. Lava smartphones usually ship with a near-stock Android skin, and the new phone is expected to keep this legacy. The device is also “confirmed" to feature some sort of ‘Gaming Mode’ to improve the mobile gaming experience.

It’s time to lead from the front.It’s time to transform your life with best-in-class technology from #LAVAMobiles. Launching on 9th November, 12 p.m.#AgniLaunchOn9thNov #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/arWs4m5x6S— Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) October 31, 2021

The alleged listing even notes the presence of a large 5,000mAh battery but details related to fast charging remain unclear. The publication notes that Lava Agni 5G will get a single blue colour option. The official website even reportedly revealed the pricing that is set at Rs 19,999. Readers are still advised to take all this information with a pinch of salt.

