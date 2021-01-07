Lava to Launch Made in India Smartphone Today at 12PM: How to Watch and What to Expect

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava is hosting a virtual event today, where the company is expected to announce a new made in India smartphone series. Lava has been teasing today's launch since the last few days, where the company has been asking users to guess the smartphone's specifications. According to the teasers shared by Lava, its new smartphone will come with a water-drop style notch and black back panel with blue detailing.

Lava will host its #ProudlyIndian event at 12PM (noon) today, where the company is expected to announce a new smartphone series. The event will be streamed live via Lava's official YouTube handle (can also be watched in the video embed below). According to reports, Lava could launch as many as four smartphones today that may fall in the budget to mid-range segments. The smartphones, according to reports, could be launched between the Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 price range and will go up against the like of Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and Vivo.

Nothing can be made out from the teasers Lava has shared in the past few days, except the water drop-style notch and a black back panel with blue accents and frame.

Brace yourself for tomorrow, where the future will change and the unimaginable will happen.Watch the launch event at - https://t.co/ghFdDQOECM#Lava7thJanLaunch #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/Zl94fIZJYZ — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) January 6, 2021

Lava's promotion of its made in India smartphone(s) is quite similar to the marketing approach taken by Micromax for its In series last year. The company is banking on the rising sentiment against Chinese brands in the country to market its upcoming Made in India smartphone(s). Lava recently launched an entry-level phone called BeU in India with dual cameras and Android 10 Go Edition to boot.