Lava To Launch New Made in India Smartphone Series on January 7: Everything We Know

Indian manufacturer Lava recently announced that it will announce something new on January 7 2021, soon after reports started emerging that the company will launch a new smartphone series in January next year. Lava has now released a new teaser, which says that the company will stream the live even on January 7 at 12PM (noon) IST. The Indian manufacturer will unveil 'Made in India' smartphones during the launch, according to the teaser shared on its official Twitter handle.

The latest teaser is accompanied with a short video clip of Lava mobiles' President and Business Head Sunil Raina, who says that the company will showcase something "that has never happened in the smartphone industry before." The company's launch presentation will be streamed live on Lava Mobiles' official YouTube (youtube.com/lavamobiles) and Facebook channels on January 7. Lava is promoting its new offering with #AbDuniyaDekhegi and #ProudlyIndian hashtags. In the previous teaser as well, the company said that Smartphone industry will never be the same after January 7. Earlier, Lava was reported launch a smartphone series between the range of Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000 in January.

Come join us on 7th January, 2021 on Lava YouTube and Facebook handles to witness the game changing moment in Smartphone Industry.#AbDuniyaDekhegi#ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/ERX8Sy9ani — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 28, 2020

In the teaser shared on December 28, Lava hinted at the design of a black-coloured smartphone. Not much could be made out from the teaser, but it seems to have a blue-coloured frame, with the Lava branding on the bottom left corner of the back panel.

Lava's promotion is quite similar to the approach taken by Micromax recently, when the company made its comeback to the Indian smartphone market. Micromax had last month launched its In series of smartphones consisting of the Micromax In 1b and Micromax In Note 1 with an #INforIndia tagline, similar to Lava's recent #ProudlyIndian slogan.