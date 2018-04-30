English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LAVA Wins ‘Golden Peacock Award–2018 for Innovative Product/Services’ For Its Money Back Challenge

The Award was presented in the presence of business leaders who had gathered for the 28th World Congress on Leadership for Business Excellence & Innovation.

News18.com

Updated:April 30, 2018, 1:08 PM IST
Lava's Sourabh Raghuvanshi receiving the Golden Peacock Award 2018. (Image: Lava International Limited)
Lava International Limited has won the ‘Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Service Award 2018’ for the most effective on-ground execution of its ‘Money Back Challenge’. Lava had introduced its 'Lava Money Back Challenge' back in October 2017 under which, customers who bought any Lava phone, experienced the product for 30 days and in case they did not like the product for any reason; returned the phone within 30 days from the date of purchase and got their money back. Lava executed this program from October 2017 until February 2018. As per Lava, the highlight of the challenge was on-the-spot refund for their returned handsets.

The Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors, India in 1991, are regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Hon'ble Cabinet Member & Minister of Tolerance, Govt. of UAE and Lt. Gen. J. S. Ahluwalia, PVSM (Retd.), President, Institute Of Directors, India in Dubai presented the award to Sourabh Raghuvanshi, Head – Customer Service Delivery, Lava International at the ‘Golden Peacock Awards Ceremony’ in Dubai. The Award was presented in the presence of business leaders who had gathered for the 28th World Congress on Leadership for Business Excellence & Innovation.

Acknowledging the award, Sourabh Raghuvanshi said, “We introduced a never-heard-before process of handing over a banker’s cheque to the customer ‘on-the-spot’ when he/she comes to return the handset. In our post-transaction closure tele-calling, we got a 99 percent ‘Highly Satisfied’ score from our customers. With this campaign coupled with a festive sale, we saw an upsurge in sales and an increase of 67 percent in revenue growth”.

The more than 1000 award applications received by the ‘Golden Peacock Awards’ are assessed at three levels by independent assessors and finally by a grand jury.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
