Lava X2 Budget Phone Launched In India: Check Out Price, Specifications And More

Homegrown brand Lava has launched its latest smartphone, the Lava X2 in India. The Lava X2 comes as an online-only offering from the company and is the first smartphone in the company’s X-series, specially designed to cater to the needs of budget buyers. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, and face unlock. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek chipset and is available for a discounted price till March 11.

Lava X2 Price And Offers

The Lava X2 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 6,999. The smartphone is available for pre-booking at a price of Rs 6,599 on Amazon till March 11. The Lava X2 has been launched in two colour options - Blue and Cyan. Lava has said that the Lava X2 will be an online exclusive and the company is shifting towards e-commerce because of customers’ buying pattern. It is available for purchase on Amazon and Lava’s official website.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lava Agni 5G Goes on Sale in India via Company Site, Amazon: Price, Best Offers

Lava X2 Specification

The Lava X2 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes an 8-megapixel primary shooter and has a 5-megapixel front snapper.

The Lava X2 comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone comes with a rear fingerprint scanner with face unlock for biometrics.

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

ALSO READ: Poco M4 Pro 5G to Launch in India on This Date: All Details.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.