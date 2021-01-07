Lava Z1 is India's First Super-Affordable Smartphone to Feature Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection

Corning Inc today announced that Lava would be the first mobile device manufacturer in India to sell a Rs 5,499 military-grade smartphone featuring Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Dubbed as Lava Z1, the entry-level device is for those users who are planning to upgrade their feature phones into a smart handset. The Gorilla Glass 3, that was first launched in 2013, is formulated as a high damage resistance glass, providing up to 4x improvement in scratch resistance when compared to competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers. It is one of Corning’s best-selling device glasses, the US-based company announced today.

The Lava Z1 was launched earlier today alongside the Lava Z2, Lava Z4, and Lava Z6. The price of Lava Z2 (2GB RAM + 32GB), Lava Z4 (4GB RAM + 64GB), and Lava Z6 (6GB RAM + 64GB) in India is set at Rs 6,999, Rs 8,999, and Rs 9,999, respectively. Alongside the Lava Z1, the other devices also feature Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The new Lava Z-series phones carry MediaTek processors, under the hood.

In addition to designing Gorilla Glass 3 into its latest Z Series smartphones, Lava has designed Gorilla Glass across a broad range of its portfolio over the past four years, including its best-selling Z81 and Z61 models. Speaking over the partnership between Lava and Corning, Tejinder Singh, Product Head at Lava International says, "This device is for consumers who are upgrading from feature phones and hence, consumer expectations of a longer lifecycle are a challenge considering their extreme environmental conditions. Our design engineers worked on that in detail and using Gorilla Glass 3, the Lava Z1 was designed with military-grade toughness to meet unmatched standards of ruggedness in the segment."

To recall, the Lava Z1 features a 5-inch display with considerable bezels on all sides. It also packs a 5-megapixel selfie and rear camera, MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, and a 3,100mAh battery. It will be available to purchase via Amazon, Lava e-store, and other official channels from January 26.

Meanwhile, Corning's Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than eight billion devices by over 45 OEMs. The company last year launched the Gorilla Glass 7 or Gorilla Glass Victus that currently features on Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Xiaomi Mi 11. The Gorilla Glass 7 also survived drops onto hard, rough surfaces from up to 2 metres, the company had said.