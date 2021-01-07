Lava Z1, Z2, Z4 and Z6 Made in India Smartphones With MediaTek Chips Launched, Priced Under Rs 10,000

Indian tech company Lava has launched four new smartphones in India namely the Lava Z1, Lava Z2, Lava Z4, and Lava Z6. All the new devices are priced under Rs 10,000 and will take on popular budget offerings from brands such as Xiaomi, Nokia, Motorola, and more. Banking on the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative, the company says that the latest Z smartphones are designed by Indians and for Indians. The Lava Z2, Lava Z4, Lava Z6, and Lava Z8 devices come with MediaTek mobile processors, under the hood. Additionally, Lava during its 'Proudly Indian' event today, also introduced its 'My Z' and 'Z Up' programmes to allow customers to customise their smartphones according to their needs.

Starting with the entry-level Lava Z1, the phone comes with a 5-inch display that has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and considerable bezels on all sides. The company says that the device is for those users who are planning to upgrade their feature phones to a smart handset. It also comes with Military Grade certification to ensure a sturdy build. Other features on the Lava Z1 phone include a 5-megapixel selfie and rear camera, MediaTek Helio A20 SoC, 2GB RAM + 16GB storage, and a 3,100mAh battery. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 5,499, and customers can buy it via partner offline channels and Amazon starting January 26.

The next device is the Lava Z2 that is aimed at those users who are seeking a big display with a long-lasting battery. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved panel. It has a waterdrop-style notch that houses the 8-megapixel selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. At the back, there's a 13-megapixel primary camera coupled with an AI lens and LED flash. The smartphone also comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage along with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and ultra power saver mode. It ships the Android 10 Go out of the box that is said to offer a clean and bloatware-free user experience. It comes with a price tag of Rs 6,999.

The Indian smartphone company at the Proudly Indian event also unveiled the new Lava Z4 that packs 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Its also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 2.5D curved panel. At the back, users will get a triple camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel AI depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. There's a fingerprint scanner at the back as well. Inside the waterdrop notch, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera that supports bokeh mode, tetracell technology to increase light sensitivity in low light conditions, and more. The Lava Z4 further packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone ships with Android 10 Go. Its price in India is set at Rs 8,999.

Lastly, the Lava Z6 is for those users who do lots of multitasking on their smartphone. The device is similar to the Lava Z4, though it comes with 6GB of RAM. Overall, the display and camera specifications are similar to Lava Z4. It carries a price tag of Rs 9,999. The company announced that the Lava Z2, Z4, and Z6 will be available to purchase via Amazon and Lava website starting January 11.

Apart from new smartphones, Lava introduced the My Z initiative that lets users customise the phones storage, RAM options, rear camera setup, front camera, and colour options. Users can choose up to 128GB storage option or up to 6GB RAM even on their Lava Z2 phone by shedding some extra cash. Similarly, My Z up lets users upgrade their smartphone within a year period.