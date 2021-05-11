Lava Z2 Max 'Made in India' Budget Phone With Massive 7-Inch HD+ Display Launched in India

Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched the Lava Z2 Max in India that features a massive 7-inch display. The company says that the phone is designed to support students with online education, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As its name suggests, the Lava Z2 Max succeeds the vanilla Lava Z2 that debuted in January this year. Aside from the giant screen, the phone also comes with a 6,000mAh battery to support long hours of gaming and content viewing. It comes with a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front shooter for video calling. The selfie camera is housed inside a waterdrop-notch.

In terms of specifications, the Lava Z2 Max sports a massive 7-inch screen with HD+ (720×1,640 pixels) resolution, 258ppi pixel density, 20.5:9 aspect ratio, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, there’s a quad-core MediaTek Helio processor with 2GB of DDR4X RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. The smartphone also supports dual-SIM cards and runs on Android 10 Go that is designed by budget smartphones. Its dual rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.85 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The rear camera supports HD quality video recording, and the camera app on the Lava Z2 Max comes equipped with modes like beauty mode, HDR, night mode, bokeh mode, and more.

Other notable features on the Lava Z2 Max include Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The giant 6,000mAh battery supports charging via the USB Type-C port. The phone is touted to deliver nine hours of YouTube video playback time on full brightness. Its price in India is set at Rs 7,799 for the lone 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It is available to purchase in India via the Lava website, Amazon, and Flipkart in Stroked Blue and a Stroked Cyan colour options. To recall, the vanilla Lava Z2 costs Rs 7,399 for the same storage option.

