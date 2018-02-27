Lava Z50 Announced as Company's First Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphone

LAVA International Limited today announced the launch of LAVA Z50, its first smartphone to run on Android Oreo (Go edition). With the Z50 the company aims to cater to the first time smartphone users. Lava says that the device will be available at over 100,000 retail stores by mid-March, 2018 in two colour options - Black and Gold.Lava Z50 has been end-to-end produced by the commpany itself, right from design to manufacturing. Powered by the Android Oreo (Go edition) the LAVA Z50 avoids concerns such as - less storage space to download and store applications, slow opening of mobile applications, user interface and content designed in non-native languages.Lava Z50 features a 4.5-inch display with 2.5D Curved Corning Gorilla Glass for a scratch resistant display screen. It is powered by a Mediatek Processor (MT6737m) with 1.1 GHz Quad-core and comes with 1GB of RAM coupled with 8GB of internal space out of which, 5.5GB is made available to the user. The smartphone sports a 5-megapixel rear and front camera with flash, which also sport Bokeh effects.Lava has designed the Z50 to facilitate search in 10 major Indian languages (including Hindi) besides enabling search for images, weather and also translate from search home screen.The Lava Z50 comes with 2-year warranty and is available bundled with a Cashback offer of Rs 2000 from Airtel. Lava Z50 comes with a special launch offer of free one-time screen replacement, in case the screen breaks within 1 year from the date of purchase.