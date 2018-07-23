English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LAVA Z61 With 5.45-inch HD+ Display And Android Oreo Launched for Rs 5,750
LAVA Z61 comes with 5.45-inch FHD+ display, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 8MP autofocus rear camera, a 5MP front camera and a multi-lingual support feature.
LAVA Z61 With 5.45-inch HD+ Display And Android Oreo Launched for Rs 5,750 (image: LAVA)
Domestic manufacturer LAVA International on Monday launched an affordable phone "LAVA Z61" in its 'Z' series for Rs 5,750. The device comes with 5.45-inch FHD+ display, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, 8MP autofocus rear camera, a 5MP front camera and a multi-lingual support feature.
The 2GB RAM variant of the phone would be launched in August, the company said in a statement.
"With its 'sharp click technology', 'Z61' is designed to capture the most alluring, high-definition pictures and the HD+ screen allows users to consume videos in superb quality," said Gaurav Nigam, Product Head, Lava International.
The device runs Android Oreo 8.1, powered by 1.5GHz Quad Core Processor and fuelled by 3000mAh battery.Along with a one-time free screen replacement, LAVA has partnered Reliance Jio to offer cashback of Rs 2,200 and more to users.
