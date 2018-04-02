Lava Z91 With Face Recognition, Full View Display Launched: Price, Specs And More

Lava International Limited has announced the launch of its LAVA Z91 today in India. Lava Z91 boasts of features like face recognition which as per the company claims, unlocks the smartphone within 0.7 seconds. Lava Z91 is available in a Blue colour option with an 18:9 display and a glass finish. It has been priced at Rs 9,999 and will be available in retail stores by mid-April, 2018.As for its specifications, the Lava Z91 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved design. It measures 7.7 mm thick and is powered by a MediaTek MTK 6739 SoC coupled with a 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 128GB. The smartphone is backed by a 3000 mAh battery.In terms of optics, the Lava Z91 comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, with Bokeh feature.Lava is offering a two-year warranty on the all-new Lava Z91, along with a free one-time screen replacement valid for within a year of the smartphone's purchase. Additionally, buyers can also avail a Rs 2000 cashback on the phone as a bundled offer by Bharti Airtel.