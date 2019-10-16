League of Legends: Wild Rift Coming to iOS, Android and Console in 2020

There is good news for all League of Legends fans. Riot Games announced during its 10th-anniversary celebrations, that by 2020 it is coming up with League of Legends: Wild Rift on mobile devices - both iOS and Android as well as consoles. The expansion of the game was initially rumoured in the month of May. According to a report, the upcoming game looks very similar as the main version of League of Legends, one of the biggest PC games in the world. Riot Games has said it has included a new twin-stick control scheme, a new map as well as shorter matches that last for around 15-20 minutes.

“Wild Rift is not a port of LoL on PC, to get the game just right, we needed to rebuild from scratch. We spent a long time making sure this will be true League of Legends experience, that’s worthy of devoting your precious time”, Riot Games said. With people spending more time on their smartphones, it is obvious why Riot Games is looking at mobile expansion of the much-played League of Legends. Games like PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty have been gaining popularity on mobile devices. According to a report, iOS has earned USD 3 billion in 2018 all thanks to Fornite.

