League of Legends: Wild Rift Coming to iOS, Android and Console in 2020
Riot Games will most probably include twin-stick control, a new map, and shorter 15-20 minute matches in the upcoming versions for Android, iOS and console.
Image for Representation (Image: Endgadget)
There is good news for all League of Legends fans. Riot Games announced during its 10th-anniversary celebrations, that by 2020 it is coming up with League of Legends: Wild Rift on mobile devices - both iOS and Android as well as consoles. The expansion of the game was initially rumoured in the month of May. According to a report, the upcoming game looks very similar as the main version of League of Legends, one of the biggest PC games in the world. Riot Games has said it has included a new twin-stick control scheme, a new map as well as shorter matches that last for around 15-20 minutes.
“Wild Rift is not a port of LoL on PC, to get the game just right, we needed to rebuild from scratch. We spent a long time making sure this will be true League of Legends experience, that’s worthy of devoting your precious time”, Riot Games said. With people spending more time on their smartphones, it is obvious why Riot Games is looking at mobile expansion of the much-played League of Legends. Games like PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty have been gaining popularity on mobile devices. According to a report, iOS has earned USD 3 billion in 2018 all thanks to Fornite.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Opens About Why She Did Not Live with Ranveer Singh Before Marriage
- From Slam Poets to 'Eco-Feminists', BBC's 100 Most Influential Women 2019 List Has 7 Indians
- Hina Khan Slams People for Comparing Her and New 'Komolika' Aamna Sharif as Ekta Kapoor Weighs In
- Supermodel Bella Hadid is World's Most Beautiful Woman According to Science
- Mercedes-Benz G 350 d Launched at Rs 1.5 Crore in India