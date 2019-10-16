Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

League of Legends: Wild Rift Coming to iOS, Android and Console in 2020

Riot Games will most probably include twin-stick control, a new map, and shorter 15-20 minute matches in the upcoming versions for Android, iOS and console.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 16, 2019, 5:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
League of Legends: Wild Rift Coming to iOS, Android and Console in 2020
Image for Representation (Image: Endgadget)

There is good news for all League of Legends fans. Riot Games announced during its 10th-anniversary celebrations, that by 2020 it is coming up with League of Legends: Wild Rift on mobile devices - both iOS and Android as well as consoles. The expansion of the game was initially rumoured in the month of May. According to a report, the upcoming game looks very similar as the main version of League of Legends, one of the biggest PC games in the world. Riot Games has said it has included a new twin-stick control scheme, a new map as well as shorter matches that last for around 15-20 minutes.

“Wild Rift is not a port of LoL on PC, to get the game just right, we needed to rebuild from scratch. We spent a long time making sure this will be true League of Legends experience, that’s worthy of devoting your precious time”, Riot Games said. With people spending more time on their smartphones, it is obvious why Riot Games is looking at mobile expansion of the much-played League of Legends. Games like PUBG, Fortnite, Call of Duty have been gaining popularity on mobile devices. According to a report, iOS has earned USD 3 billion in 2018 all thanks to Fornite.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram