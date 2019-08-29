Leaked Hands-on Photos Reveal Reliance Jio’s Upcoming JioFiber Hybrid Set-top-box

Reliance Jio is all set to launch its JioFiber services from September 5 as announced at this year’s AGM (Annual General Meeting). During the announcement, the company had also given extensive information about its upcoming GigaTV set-top-box which would offer customers OTT, live TV, video calling and gaming services through the JioFiber broadband connection. Notably, the company didn't showcase or give any idea as to how the set-top-box would look like.

We now have what is being said as the first official look at the upcoming JioFiber hybrid set-top-box. The photos of the alleged product have been shared by DreamDTH which show the hybrid set-top-box sporting a dark blue finish with the Jio logo on top. We can also see various ports including a coaxial connection, an HDMI port, an Ethernet RJ45 port, a USB 2.0 and a USB 3.0 port.

During the announcement, the company had confirmed that the set-top box would support 4K resolution as well as voice commands in most of the Indian languages. In addition, the set-top box would also enable multi-party video conferencing, i.e. it will enable peer-to-peer video calls over the broadband through the Jio user's TV. Reliance Jio also promised more than 600 TV channels, 1000s of movies as well as millions of songs to be available as and when the customer demands.

During a demonstration, Reliance Jio Directors, Akash Ambani, and Isha Ambani showcased how one can play games using the Jio set-top-box. The interface did look interesting and the box was claimed to be ‘at par with the leading gaming platforms globally.’ A quick demo of FIFA 19 with multiplayer support was also showcased at the event. It is also said to support almost all gaming controllers and your smartphone can be used as a virtual controller as well. Paired with the Jio Fiber network, users can expect zero-latency, for an uninterrupted experience. Jio is also confirmed to be partnering with popular gaming publishers like Tencent, Gameloft, and Microsoft.

Along with gaming, the Jio set-top box will also be capable of offering Mixed Reality (MR) experiences. Reliance Jio has partnered with a startup by the name of Tesseract for this feature and also announced Microsoft HoloLens-based headset called Jio HoloBoard. The Jio set-top-box along with Mixed Reality will offer three use cases- shopping, education, and entertainment.

(Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio)

